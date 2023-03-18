Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -29.00% Year-To-Date

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s traded shares stood at 5.81 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.06, to imply a decrease of -5.26% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The ERAS share’s 52-week high remains $11.80, putting it -285.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.93. The company has a valuation of $419.28M, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

After registering a -5.26% downside in the last session, Erasca Inc. (ERAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.33 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -5.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.33%, and -20.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.00%. Short interest in Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw shorts transact 8.06 million shares and set a 5.12 days time to cover.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Erasca Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Erasca Inc. (ERAS) shares are -65.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.71% against 9.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.50% this quarter before jumping 3.20% for the next one.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Erasca Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Erasca Inc. insiders hold 25.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.83% of the shares at 97.16% float percentage. In total, 72.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 18.32 million shares (or 14.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $142.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arch Venture Management, Llc with 11.06 million shares, or about 9.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $86.23 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Erasca Inc. (ERAS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.74 million shares. This is just over 2.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.83 million, or 1.50% of the shares, all valued at about 14.28 million.