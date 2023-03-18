Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) Fridayâ€™s Performance: Up 7.12% From The Lows, Now What?

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $25.70, to imply a decrease of -2.91% or -$0.77 in intraday trading. The EGRX shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $52.22, putting it -103.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.87. The company has a valuation of $340.01M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 140.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EGRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.83.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) trade information

After registering a -2.91% downside in the last session, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.68 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -2.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.55%, and -16.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.08%. Short interest in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) saw shorts transact 0.97 million shares and set a 5.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.00, implying an increase of 19.69% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EGRX has been trading -28.4% off suggested target high and -20.62% from its likely low.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) shares are -14.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -45.96% against 11.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.40% this quarter before falling -77.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 86.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $64.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $42.32 million and $115.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 51.80% before dropping -47.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -175.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.70% annually.

EGRX Dividends

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)â€™s Major holders

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 12.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.64% of the shares at 102.14% float percentage. In total, 89.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.86 million shares (or 14.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 1.24 million shares, or about 9.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $32.75 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Triton Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 0.79 million shares. This is just over 6.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.77 million, or 5.93% of the shares, all valued at about 22.56 million.