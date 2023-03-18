Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) Up 34.31% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -0.94% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.08, to imply a decrease of -0.64% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The CLB share’s 52-week high remains $34.08, putting it -69.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.19. The company has a valuation of $970.47M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 346.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CLB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) trade information

After registering a -0.64% downside in the last session, Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.74 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.92%, and -19.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.94%. Short interest in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) saw shorts transact 3.75 million shares and set a 11.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.50, implying an increase of 18.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLB has been trading -59.36% off suggested target high and 10.36% from its likely low.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Core Laboratories N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) shares are 13.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.16% against 44.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 112.50% this quarter before jumping 83.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $127.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $133.78 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $115.3 million and $120.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.80% before jumping 10.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -25.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -1.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.40% annually.

CLB Dividends

Core Laboratories N.V. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Core Laboratories N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.20% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s Major holders

Core Laboratories N.V. insiders hold 0.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.29% of the shares at 108.87% float percentage. In total, 108.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ariel Investments, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.77 million shares (or 21.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $131.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.57 million shares, or about 12.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $75.09 million.

We also have Ariel Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Ariel Fund holds roughly 3.57 million shares. This is just over 7.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.47 million, or 7.47% of the shares, all valued at about 70.24 million.