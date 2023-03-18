Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Up 15.09% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -25.84% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.39, to imply a decrease of -3.82% or -$0.93 in intraday trading. The CERE share’s 52-week high remains $41.46, putting it -77.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.86. The company has a valuation of $3.82B, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 627.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CERE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.64.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

After registering a -3.82% downside in the last session, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.37 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -3.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.49%, and -29.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.84%. Short interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) saw shorts transact 5.7 million shares and set a 12.14 days time to cover.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) shares are -21.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.95% against 10.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -60.00% this quarter before falling -43.50% for the next one.

CERE Dividends

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Major holders

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 17.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.17% of the shares at 104.57% float percentage. In total, 86.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Investors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 60.63 million shares (or 38.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.71 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 23.32 million shares, or about 14.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $658.9 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 5.81 million shares. This is just over 3.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $168.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.29 million, or 1.46% of the shares, all valued at about 72.07 million.