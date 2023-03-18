Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Stock?

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s traded shares stood at 6.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.78, to imply a decrease of -22.00% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The RGS share’s 52-week high remains $2.34, putting it -200.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $34.60M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 303.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Regis Corporation (RGS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RGS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

After registering a -22.00% downside in the last session, Regis Corporation (RGS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1700 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -22.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.33%, and -48.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.07%. Short interest in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) saw shorts transact 3.43 million shares and set a 10.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 61.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RGS has been trading -156.41% off suggested target high and -156.41% from its likely low.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Regis Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Regis Corporation (RGS) shares are -33.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.10% against 3.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $75.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $76.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $64.75 million and $63.21 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.60% before jumping 21.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 121.81% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 62.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Regis Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

Regis Corporation insiders hold 10.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.41% of the shares at 42.82% float percentage. In total, 38.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Manhattan Company. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.58 million shares (or 7.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. with 3.54 million shares, or about 7.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.57 million.

We also have Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Regis Corporation (RGS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds roughly 2.82 million shares. This is just over 6.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 million, or 3.09% of the shares, all valued at about 1.42 million.