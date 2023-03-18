Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRV) Stock?

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV)’s traded shares stood at 1.66 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.00, to imply a decrease of -1.86% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The ACRV share’s 52-week high remains $25.47, putting it -27.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.90. The company has a valuation of $444.80M, with an average of 94840.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 37.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. (ACRV), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACRV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.09.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) trade information

After registering a -1.86% downside in the last session, Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. (ACRV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.16 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -1.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.20%, and -11.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.61%. Short interest in Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) saw shorts transact 65550.0 shares and set a 8.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.00, implying an increase of 4.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACRV has been trading -25.0% off suggested target high and 15.0% from its likely low.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. (ACRV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

ACRV Dividends

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV)’s Major holders

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 31.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.81% of the shares at 78.90% float percentage. In total, 53.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of Montreal/Can/. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 42444.0 shares (or 0.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 4748.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $54696.0.