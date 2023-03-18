Boom Or Bust: What Are Eastman Kodak Company’s (NYSE:KODK) Future Prospects?

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.74, to imply an increase of 10.00% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The KODK share’s 52-week high remains $7.50, putting it -100.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.78. The company has a valuation of $297.48M, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 619.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

After registering a 10.00% upside in the last session, Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.77 this Friday, 03/17/23, jumping 10.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.55%, and -1.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.62%. Short interest in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) saw shorts transact 4.76 million shares and set a 7.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying a decrease of -274.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KODK has been trading 73.26% off suggested target high and 73.26% from its likely low.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 102.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -12.00% annually.

KODK Dividends

Eastman Kodak Company has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eastman Kodak Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Eastman Kodak Company insiders hold 29.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.88% of the shares at 41.08% float percentage. In total, 28.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.17 million shares (or 5.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.83 million shares, or about 4.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $17.6 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.05 million shares. This is just over 2.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.34 million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about 4.08 million.