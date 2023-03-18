Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) Friday – Up 54.46% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s traded shares stood at 1.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.12, to imply an increase of 14.26% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The BGRY share’s 52-week high remains $4.12, putting it -267.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $316.39M, with an average of 1.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BGRY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) trade information

After registering a 14.26% upside in the last session, Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2400 this Friday, 03/17/23, jumping 14.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.40%, and -30.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.46%. Short interest in Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) saw shorts transact 6.05 million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 55.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BGRY has been trading -123.21% off suggested target high and -123.21% from its likely low.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Berkshire Grey Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) shares are -48.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.91% against 11.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $19.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.14 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.59 million and $5.49 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -17.50% before jumping 30.00% in the following quarter.

BGRY Dividends

Berkshire Grey Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Berkshire Grey Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s Major holders

Berkshire Grey Inc. insiders hold 6.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.92% of the shares at 88.50% float percentage. In total, 82.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Global Advisers Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 65.57 million shares (or 27.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VK Services, LLC with 56.57 million shares, or about 24.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $63.36 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF holds roughly 2.11 million shares. This is just over 0.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 million, or 0.80% of the shares, all valued at about 2.1 million.