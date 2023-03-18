Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)’s traded shares stood at 4.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.20, to imply a decrease of -3.32% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The BTE share’s 52-week high remains $7.24, putting it -126.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.03. The company has a valuation of $2.49B, with an average of 3.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) trade information

After registering a -3.32% downside in the last session, Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.64 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -3.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.85%, and -27.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.05%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.73, implying an increase of 44.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.04 and $7.53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTE has been trading -135.31% off suggested target high and -26.25% from its likely low.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baytex Energy Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) shares are -35.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -46.79% against -19.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 139.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -46.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.20% annually.

BTE Dividends

Baytex Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baytex Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx with 9.54 million shares, or about 1.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jul 30, 2020, these shares were worth $4.5 million.