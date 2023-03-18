At $14.32 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Is Worth A Gamble

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s traded shares stood at 23.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.32, to imply a decrease of -3.63% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The JBGS share’s 52-week high remains $30.01, putting it -109.57% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.65. The company has a valuation of $1.70B, with an average of 2.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) trade information

After registering a -3.63% downside in the last session, JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.98 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -3.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.13%, and -25.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.55%. Short interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) saw shorts transact 5.73 million shares and set a 5.76 days time to cover.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $148.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $133.12 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $157.41 million and $161.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.80% before dropping -17.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 211.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.00% annually.

JBGS Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JBG SMITH Properties has a forward dividend ratio of 0.90, with the share yield ticking at 6.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s Major holders

JBG SMITH Properties insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.65% of the shares at 97.96% float percentage. In total, 97.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 16.34 million shares (or 14.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $303.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Norges Bank Investment Management with 11.71 million shares, or about 10.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $336.32 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 5.04 million shares. This is just over 4.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.43 million, or 3.02% of the shares, all valued at about 63.79 million.