Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s traded shares stood at 1.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.80, to imply an increase of 1.40% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The ACLX share’s 52-week high remains $35.26, putting it -18.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.03. The company has a valuation of $1.35B, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 403.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) trade information

After registering a 1.40% upside in the last session, Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.75 this Friday, 03/17/23, jumping 1.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.70%, and -0.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.81%. Short interest in Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) saw shorts transact 2.76 million shares and set a 6.21 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.88, implying an increase of 23.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACLX has been trading -51.01% off suggested target high and -14.09% from its likely low.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcellx Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) shares are 43.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 96.52% against 9.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 99.10% this quarter before jumping 132.00% for the next one.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcellx Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

Arcellx Inc. insiders hold 16.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.25% of the shares at 108.53% float percentage. In total, 90.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.75 million shares (or 15.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $126.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SR One Capital Management, LP with 5.5 million shares, or about 12.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $170.39 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1.06 million shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.73 million, or 1.67% of the shares, all valued at about 13.7 million.