Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) Recovered 4.51% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -22.29% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.44, to imply a decrease of -13.48% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The ALLG share’s 52-week high remains $28.44, putting it -1065.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.33. The company has a valuation of $703.13M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 58.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Allego N.V. (ALLG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALLG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

After registering a -13.48% downside in the last session, Allego N.V. (ALLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.83 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -13.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -36.13%, and -42.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.29%. Short interest in Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) saw shorts transact 0.49 million shares and set a 7.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.40, implying an increase of 76.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLG has been trading -555.74% off suggested target high and -186.89% from its likely low.

Allego N.V. (ALLG) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.46 million.

ALLG Dividends

Allego N.V. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allego N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders

Allego N.V. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.95% of the shares at 98.95% float percentage. In total, 98.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 18.71 million shares (or 7.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Trust Advisors LP with 1.73 million shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.54 million.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund holds roughly 1.65 million shares. This is just over 0.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.19 million