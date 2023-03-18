After Plunging -5.03% During Past Week, Is Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Still A Buy?

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s traded shares stood at 3.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.66, to imply a decrease of -1.56% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The OMI share’s 52-week high remains $47.24, putting it -273.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.47. The company has a valuation of $1.01B, with an average of 1.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 957.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) trade information

After registering a -1.56% downside in the last session, Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.83 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -1.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.03%, and -39.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.18%. Short interest in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw shorts transact 7.17 million shares and set a 7.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.50, implying an increase of 27.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OMI has been trading -73.78% off suggested target high and -10.58% from its likely low.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Owens & Minor Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) shares are -49.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -51.24% against 11.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -13.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -90.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.57% annually.

OMI Dividends

Owens & Minor Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Owens & Minor Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.08% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s Major holders

Owens & Minor Inc. insiders hold 4.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.20% of the shares at 105.73% float percentage. In total, 101.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.31 million shares (or 16.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $155.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 11.44 million shares, or about 14.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $144.77 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.65 million shares. This is just over 7.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $71.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.69 million, or 3.53% of the shares, all valued at about 34.04 million.