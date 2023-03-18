Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Is Currently -282.91 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.17, to imply a decrease of -12.03% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The ADN share’s 52-week high remains $4.48, putting it -282.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $66.08M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 306.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ADN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

After registering a -12.03% downside in the last session, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4900 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -12.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.61%, and -40.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.36%. Short interest in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) saw shorts transact 1.92 million shares and set a 7.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.35, implying an increase of 87.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $14.70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADN has been trading -1156.41% off suggested target high and -241.88% from its likely low.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) shares are -64.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.00% against 11.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 180.80% compared to the previous financial year.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. insiders hold 51.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.20% of the shares at 51.99% float percentage. In total, 25.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.55 million shares (or 10.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.32 million shares, or about 2.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.54 million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF holds roughly 0.74 million shares. This is just over 1.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.72 million, or 1.40% of the shares, all valued at about 0.85 million.