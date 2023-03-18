10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.13, to imply a decrease of -4.35% or -$2.19 in intraday trading. The TXG share’s 52-week high remains $83.34, putting it -73.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.81. The company has a valuation of $5.81B, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TXG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

After registering a -4.35% downside in the last session, 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.98 this Friday, 03/17/23, dropping -4.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.96%, and 4.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.08%. Short interest in 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) saw shorts transact 6.11 million shares and set a 5.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.60, implying an increase of 8.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TXG has been trading -35.05% off suggested target high and 48.06% from its likely low.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 10x Genomics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) shares are 43.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.22% against 4.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -93.80% this quarter before jumping 7.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $148.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $136.58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $143.53 million and $114.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.20% before jumping 19.30% in the following quarter.

TXG Dividends

10x Genomics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 10x Genomics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

10x Genomics Inc. insiders hold 2.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.68% of the shares at 102.36% float percentage. In total, 99.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.43 million shares (or 10.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $296.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 8.6 million shares, or about 9.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $313.47 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 3.06 million shares. This is just over 3.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $111.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.69 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 76.59 million.