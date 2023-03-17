Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Have Inclined 42.70% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s traded shares stood at 6.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.23, to imply a decrease of -3.08% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ZOM share’s 52-week high remains $0.41, putting it -78.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $248.17M, with an average of 4.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZOM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

After registering a -3.08% downside in the last session, Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2600 this Thursday, 03/16/23, dropping -3.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.32%, and -12.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.70%. Short interest in Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) saw shorts transact 90.23 million shares and set a 7.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 96.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZOM has been trading -2508.7% off suggested target high and -2508.7% from its likely low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zomedica Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) shares are 1.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -750.00% against 10.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.63 million.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zomedica Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Zomedica Corp. insiders hold 1.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.62% of the shares at 9.77% float percentage. In total, 9.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 46.33 million shares (or 42.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.32 million shares, or about 10.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.39 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31.05 million shares. This is just over 28.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.48 million, or 12.47% of the shares, all valued at about 2.84 million.