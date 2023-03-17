Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)â€™s traded shares stood at 11.46 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $32.11, to imply an increase of 4.56% or $1.4 in intraday trading. The ZION shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $71.25, putting it -121.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.55. The company has a valuation of $4.89B, with an average of 7.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) trade information

After registering a 4.56% upside in the last session, Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.58 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 4.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.36%, and -39.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.68%. Short interest in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) saw shorts transact 3.14 million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.68, implying an increase of 42.33% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $62.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZION has been trading -93.09% off suggested target high and -18.34% from its likely low.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zions Bancorporation National Association share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) shares are -44.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.54% against 4.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.80% this quarter before jumping 23.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $848.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $849.44 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $686 million and $765 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.70% before jumping 11.00% in the following quarter.

ZION Dividends

Zions Bancorporation National Association has its next earnings report out on April 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zions Bancorporation National Association has a forward dividend ratio of 1.64, with the share yield ticking at 5.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)â€™s Major holders

Zions Bancorporation National Association insiders hold 1.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.76% of the shares at 87.14% float percentage. In total, 85.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.94 million shares (or 13.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.74 million shares, or about 6.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $495.12 million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund holds roughly 5.28 million shares. This is just over 3.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $268.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.5 million, or 3.01% of the shares, all valued at about 228.73 million.