Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.93, to imply an increase of 3.61% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The ZNTL share’s 52-week high remains $52.85, putting it -179.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.55. The company has a valuation of $1.25B, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 534.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZNTL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.06.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

After registering a 3.61% upside in the last session, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.47 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 3.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.70%, and -5.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.01%. Short interest in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) saw shorts transact 7.87 million shares and set a 12.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.56, implying an increase of 56.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZNTL has been trading -190.54% off suggested target high and -42.63% from its likely low.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) shares are -23.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.79% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.50% this quarter before jumping 22.10% for the next one.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 7.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.70% of the shares at 114.43% float percentage. In total, 105.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Matrix Capital Management. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.2 million shares (or 16.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $199.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 7.57 million shares, or about 13.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $163.96 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3.73 million shares. This is just over 6.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.2 million, or 3.85% of the shares, all valued at about 44.21 million.