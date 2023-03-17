Why Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s traded shares stood at 4.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.95, to imply an increase of 10.43% or $0.94 in intraday trading. The HIMS share’s 52-week high remains $12.04, putting it -21.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.72. The company has a valuation of $2.21B, with an average of 3.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HIMS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

After registering a 10.43% upside in the last session, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.27 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 10.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.30%, and 1.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.23%. Short interest in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) saw shorts transact 17.26 million shares and set a 11.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.94, implying an increase of 16.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HIMS has been trading -50.75% off suggested target high and 19.6% from its likely low.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hims & Hers Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shares are 62.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.38% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.30% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 91.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $161.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $162.65 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $84.7 million and $101.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 90.30% before jumping 60.50% in the following quarter.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hims & Hers Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Hims & Hers Health Inc. insiders hold 16.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.83% of the shares at 70.40% float percentage. In total, 58.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.12 million shares (or 5.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redpoint Management, Llc with 10.4 million shares, or about 5.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $58.01 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.57 million shares. This is just over 1.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.03 million, or 1.52% of the shares, all valued at about 16.9 million.