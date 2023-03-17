This Is A Time To Build A Position In Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.08, to imply a decrease of -0.27% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ARQT share’s 52-week high remains $27.40, putting it -147.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.65. The company has a valuation of $712.67M, with an average of 1.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 924.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the last session, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.81 this Thursday, 03/16/23, dropping -0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.96%, and -34.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.14%. Short interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) saw shorts transact 10.79 million shares and set a 13.21 days time to cover.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) shares are -42.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.08% against 9.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $2.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6 million.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders hold 3.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.17% of the shares at 105.55% float percentage. In total, 102.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.93 million shares (or 14.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $170.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. with 8.68 million shares, or about 14.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $128.53 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.9 million shares. This is just over 4.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 25.02 million.