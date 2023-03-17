There Has Been A 71.05% Incline For Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO). So What’s Next?

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s traded shares stood at 30.56 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.48, to imply an increase of 71.05% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The HSTO share’s 52-week high remains $9.40, putting it -535.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $3.63M, with an average of 94330.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 75.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Histogen Inc. (HSTO), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HSTO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.79.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

After registering a 71.05% upside in the latest session, Histogen Inc. (HSTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5900 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 71.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 55.26%, and 39.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.71%. Short interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) saw shorts transact 5280.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 26.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HSTO has been trading -35.14% off suggested target high and -35.14% from its likely low.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 43.60% this quarter before falling -635.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 299.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $350k. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5k and $3.75 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

HSTO Dividends

Histogen Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Histogen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

Histogen Inc. insiders hold 2.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.00% of the shares at 3.09% float percentage. In total, 3.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 34908.0 shares (or 0.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47125.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 27227.0 shares, or about 0.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $36756.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Histogen Inc. (HSTO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 13638.0 shares. This is just over 0.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18411.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7001.0, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 7141.0.