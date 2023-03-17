Stock Of Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Dropped By -15.96 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares stood at 6.25 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.60, to imply an increase of 0.65% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The TLRY share’s 52-week high remains $9.08, putting it -249.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.28. The company has a valuation of $1.67B, with an average of 13.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

After registering a 0.65% upside in the latest session, Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.68 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.31%, and -15.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.46%. Short interest in Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw shorts transact 47.83 million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tilray Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) shares are -23.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.86% against 0.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $202.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $209.37 million.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 04 and April 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tilray Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Tilray Brands Inc. insiders hold 1.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.78% of the shares at 12.99% float percentage. In total, 12.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.58 million shares (or 1.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 7.86 million shares, or about 1.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $21.62 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 7.86 million shares. This is just over 1.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.4 million, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about 6.45 million.