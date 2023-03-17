Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Has Gained 59.28% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s traded shares stood at 13.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.33, to imply an increase of 6.11% or $2.61 in intraday trading. The RBLX share’s 52-week high remains $53.88, putting it -18.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.65. The company has a valuation of $27.36B, with an average of 12.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Roblox Corporation (RBLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 7 analyst(s) give RBLX a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

After registering a 6.11% upside in the last session, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.38, jumping 6.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.50%, and 27.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.28%. Short interest in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) saw shorts transact 28.97 million shares and set a 2.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.19, implying a decrease of -15.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RBLX has been trading -21.33% off suggested target high and 69.12% from its likely low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Roblox Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares are 0.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.00% against 10.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -108.00% this quarter before falling -63.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $881.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $745.55 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $770.12 million and $631.21 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.50% before jumping 18.10% in the following quarter.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Roblox Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Roblox Corporation insiders hold 4.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.57% of the shares at 80.15% float percentage. In total, 76.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Altos Ventures Management Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 78.66 million shares (or 14.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.82 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 40.05 million shares, or about 7.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.44 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.94 million shares. This is just over 1.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $320.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.05 million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about 288.67 million.