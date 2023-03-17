Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Dropped -1.20 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s traded shares stood at 1.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.65, to imply an increase of 4.43% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The FRBK share’s 52-week high remains $5.50, putting it -233.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $98.72M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 323.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRBK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) trade information

After registering a 4.43% upside in the last session, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9100 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 4.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.20%, and -17.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.26%. Short interest in Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) saw shorts transact 7.9 million shares and set a 31.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 58.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRBK has been trading -142.42% off suggested target high and -142.42% from its likely low.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Republic First Bancorp Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) shares are -36.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.24% against 1.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.50% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $45.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38.76 million and $43.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

FRBK Dividends

Republic First Bancorp Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Republic First Bancorp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s Major holders

Republic First Bancorp Inc. insiders hold 21.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.60% of the shares at 65.57% float percentage. In total, 51.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.99 million shares (or 12.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CPV Partners, LLC with 5.44 million shares, or about 8.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $15.4 million.

We also have BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund holds roughly 1.35 million shares. This is just over 2.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about 2.56 million.