Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Dropped -96.54% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply a decrease of -20.62% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The PBLA share’s 52-week high remains $87.60, putting it -16746.15% down since that peak but still an impressive -17.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $4.18M, with an average of 0.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PBLA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$3.7.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

After registering a -20.62% downside in the latest session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7499 this Thursday, 03/16/23, dropping -20.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.71%, and -63.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.13%. Short interest in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw shorts transact 0.42 million shares and set a 0.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $400.00, implying an increase of 99.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $400.00 and $400.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBLA has been trading -76823.08% off suggested target high and -76823.08% from its likely low.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 64.40% this quarter before jumping 93.10% for the next one.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 6.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.16% of the shares at 1.24% float percentage. In total, 1.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 54420.0 shares (or 3.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5558.0 shares, or about 0.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $60093.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4915.0 shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53140.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 515.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 5568.0.