Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Could See A -425.0% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s traded shares stood at 2.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.84, to imply an increase of 15.92% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The OPRT share’s 52-week high remains $14.91, putting it -425.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.19. The company has a valuation of $109.51M, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 321.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) trade information

After registering a 15.92% upside in the last session, Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.99 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 15.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -43.43%, and -58.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.46%. Short interest in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) saw shorts transact 1.27 million shares and set a 5.74 days time to cover.

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oportun Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) shares are -45.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.97% against -0.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -69.50% this quarter before falling -76.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 79.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $259.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $275.55 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $160.53 million and $214.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 61.60% before jumping 28.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 56.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 198.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.80% annually.

OPRT Dividends

Oportun Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oportun Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s Major holders

Oportun Financial Corporation insiders hold 8.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.27% of the shares at 78.19% float percentage. In total, 71.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.41 million shares (or 10.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.8 million shares, or about 8.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12.23 million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 1.78 million shares. This is just over 5.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.89 million, or 2.67% of the shares, all valued at about 3.88 million.