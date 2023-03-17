NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Up 4.06% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -14.16% – Here’s What You Need To Do

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares stood at 14.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.37, to imply a decrease of -1.54% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The NIO share’s 52-week high remains $24.43, putting it -191.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.03. The company has a valuation of $14.67B, with an average of 42.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 45.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

After registering a -1.54% downside in the latest session, NIO Inc. (NIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.74 this Thursday, 03/16/23, dropping -1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.66%, and -20.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.16%. Short interest in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) saw shorts transact 78.94 million shares and set a 1.66 days time to cover.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NIO Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are -61.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.05% against -7.90%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 07 and June 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NIO Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

NIO Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.92% of the shares at 36.92% float percentage. In total, 36.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 121.06 million shares (or 7.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.18 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 62.06 million shares, or about 4.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $978.74 million.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NIO Inc. (NIO) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 38.61 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $493.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.23 million, or 1.20% of the shares, all valued at about 176.27 million.