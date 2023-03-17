NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT): Can A Stock Be -8.91% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s traded shares stood at 1.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.50, to imply an increase of 0.45% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The NEXT share’s 52-week high remains $8.95, putting it -98.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.29. The company has a valuation of $688.73M, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 618.64K shares over the past 3 months.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

After registering a 0.45% upside in the last session, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.18 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.30%, and -34.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.91%. Short interest in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) saw shorts transact 5.36 million shares and set a 8.33 days time to cover.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NextDecade Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) shares are -34.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.77% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -18.20% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NextDecade Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

NextDecade Corporation insiders hold 6.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.09% of the shares at 92.00% float percentage. In total, 86.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 57.32 million shares (or 39.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $345.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bardin Hill Management Partners LP with 9.57 million shares, or about 6.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $57.61 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund and Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund holds roughly 2.24 million shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.2 million, or 1.52% of the shares, all valued at about 10.86 million.