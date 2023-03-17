New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Loss Of -15.41 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s traded shares stood at 3.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.84, to imply a decrease of -2.77% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The NGD share’s 52-week high remains $1.99, putting it -136.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $786.48M, with an average of 4.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) trade information

After registering a -2.77% downside in the last session, New Gold Inc. (NGD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9169 this Thursday, 03/16/23, dropping -2.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.64%, and -15.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.46%. Short interest in New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) saw shorts transact 4.4 million shares and set a 1.41 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Gold Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares are -0.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 300.00% against 10.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $161.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $159.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $202.6 million and $174.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.30% before dropping -8.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.78% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 150.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Gold Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

New Gold Inc. insiders hold 0.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.53% of the shares at 52.69% float percentage. In total, 52.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 66.28 million shares (or 9.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 18.22 million shares, or about 2.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $16.04 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 35.36 million shares. This is just over 5.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.13 million, or 3.68% of the shares, all valued at about 24.63 million.