Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Up 3.84% YTD

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s traded shares stood at 1.66 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.86, to imply a decrease of -4.25% or -$0.66 in intraday trading. The MRVI share’s 52-week high remains $41.82, putting it -181.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.16. The company has a valuation of $3.80B, with an average of 1.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

After registering a -4.25% downside in the last session, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.76 this Thursday, 03/16/23, dropping -4.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.47%, and 5.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.84%. Short interest in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw shorts transact 5.07 million shares and set a 3.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.20, implying an increase of 29.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRVI has been trading -95.15% off suggested target high and -0.94% from its likely low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) shares are -36.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -80.56% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -24.40% this quarter before falling -87.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $204.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $96.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $228.44 million and $244.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -10.30% before dropping -60.60% in the following quarter.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.34% of the shares at 98.81% float percentage. In total, 98.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GTCR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 21.68 million shares (or 16.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $310.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Select Equity Group, Inc. with 16.45 million shares, or about 12.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $419.99 million.

We also have American Century Ultra and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, American Century Ultra holds roughly 3.51 million shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.35 million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about 85.41 million.