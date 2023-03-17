Is FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Poised For Further Gains At A 35.72% Distance From The Low?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)’s traded shares stood at 3.81 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $220.79, to imply an increase of 8.20% or $16.74 in intraday trading. The FDX share’s 52-week high remains $248.76, putting it -12.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $141.92. The company has a valuation of $53.20B, with an average of 2.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) trade information

After registering a 8.20% upside in the latest session, FedEx Corporation (FDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 226.05 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 8.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.74%, and 3.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.48%. Short interest in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) saw shorts transact 4.1 million shares and set a 2.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $236.42, implying an increase of 6.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $145.00 and $305.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FDX has been trading -38.14% off suggested target high and 34.33% from its likely low.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FedEx Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. FedEx Corporation (FDX) shares are 7.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.35% against -17.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -38.10% this quarter before jumping 16.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $23.34 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.84 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $24.39 billion and $23.58 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.30% before dropping -3.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -22.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.08% annually.

FDX Dividends

FedEx Corporation has its next earnings report out on March 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FedEx Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 4.60, with the share yield ticking at 2.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)’s Major holders

FedEx Corporation insiders hold 7.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.18% of the shares at 82.71% float percentage. In total, 76.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 18.84 million shares (or 7.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.8 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 17.24 million shares, or about 6.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.56 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FedEx Corporation (FDX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 10.8 million shares. This is just over 4.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.87 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.93 million, or 3.54% of the shares, all valued at about 1.33 billion.