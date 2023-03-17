For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Is Worth A Shot

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s traded shares stood at 2.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.15, to imply an increase of 0.48% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The EQX share’s 52-week high remains $9.07, putting it -118.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.35. The company has a valuation of $1.75B, with an average of 2.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give EQX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

After registering a 0.48% upside in the last session, Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.39 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.56%, and 10.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.52%. Short interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) saw shorts transact 10.24 million shares and set a 5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.50, implying an increase of 7.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.47 and $7.01 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQX has been trading -68.92% off suggested target high and 16.39% from its likely low.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Equinox Gold Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shares are 18.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.33% against 10.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $245.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 0 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $259.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $245.13 million and $381.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Equinox Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Equinox Gold Corp. insiders hold 7.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.90% of the shares at 53.06% float percentage. In total, 48.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 29.08 million shares (or 9.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $120.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.9 million shares, or about 2.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $36.95 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 15.81 million shares. This is just over 5.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.66 million, or 3.47% of the shares, all valued at about 44.25 million.