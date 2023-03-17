FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Surging 114.64% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.56, to imply an increase of 22.83% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The FNGR share’s 52-week high remains $9.80, putting it -528.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $74.24M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 209.46K shares over the past 3 months.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

After registering a 22.83% upside in the last session, FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6500 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 22.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 35.65%, and -49.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.48%. Short interest in FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) saw shorts transact 0.79 million shares and set a 5.11 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) estimates and forecasts

FNGR Dividends

FingerMotion Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FingerMotion Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders

FingerMotion Inc. insiders hold 50.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.27% of the shares at 2.55% float percentage. In total, 1.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Andesa Financial Management Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 0.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 55444.0 shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.19 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 55783.0, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.