EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX): Can A Stock Be Down -16.67% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s traded shares stood at 2.77 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.05, to imply a decrease of -1.91% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The EQRX share’s 52-week high remains $6.05, putting it -195.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $1.04B, with an average of 2.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for EQRx Inc. (EQRX), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give EQRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

After registering a -1.91% downside in the last session, EQRx Inc. (EQRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.20 this Thursday, 03/16/23, dropping -1.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.76%, and -10.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.67%. Short interest in EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) saw shorts transact 13.09 million shares and set a 3.37 days time to cover.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EQRx Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EQRx Inc. (EQRX) shares are -61.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.50% against 9.50%.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EQRx Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

EQRx Inc. insiders hold 10.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.28% of the shares at 80.07% float percentage. In total, 71.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alphabet Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 47.55 million shares (or 9.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $235.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Softbank Group Corporation with 43.18 million shares, or about 8.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $213.72 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EQRx Inc. (EQRX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 11.77 million shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.38 million, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about 36.52 million.