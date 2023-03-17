Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) Shares Fall By 2.59 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s traded shares stood at 65568.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.19, to imply an increase of 19.00% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The ENZ share’s 52-week high remains $3.19, putting it -168.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $60.57M, with an average of 56640.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 73.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) trade information

After registering a 19.00% upside in the last session, Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2100 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 19.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.59%, and -9.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.78%. Short interest in Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) saw shorts transact 0.37 million shares and set a 8.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying an increase of 78.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.50 and $5.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENZ has been trading -362.18% off suggested target high and -362.18% from its likely low.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) estimates and forecasts

ENZ Dividends

Enzo Biochem Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 07 and June 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enzo Biochem Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s Major holders

Enzo Biochem Inc. insiders hold 23.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.30% of the shares at 55.37% float percentage. In total, 42.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.18 million shares (or 10.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.91 million shares, or about 5.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $6.49 million.

We also have Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd holds roughly 2.24 million shares. This is just over 4.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.04 million, or 2.14% of the shares, all valued at about 2.32 million.