Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) On Thursday â€“ Up 11.9% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $8.49, to imply an increase of 0.71% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The EDIT shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $21.59, putting it -154.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.48. The company has a valuation of $613.23M, with an average of 1.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give EDIT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.8.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

After registering a 0.71% upside in the last session, Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.73 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 0.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.54%, and -16.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.28%. Short interest in Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) saw shorts transact 20.94 million shares and set a 10.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.06, implying an increase of 34.99% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDIT has been trading -253.36% off suggested target high and 17.55% from its likely low.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Editas Medicine Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) shares are -42.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.10% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -31.10% this quarter before falling -55.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -35.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $3.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.54 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.47 million and $6.77 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -73.90% before dropping -62.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -12.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.70% annually.

EDIT Dividends

Editas Medicine Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Editas Medicine Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)â€™s Major holders

Editas Medicine Inc. insiders hold 0.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.37% of the shares at 78.75% float percentage. In total, 78.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.98 million shares (or 10.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.73 million shares, or about 9.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $82.32 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 7.38 million shares. This is just over 10.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.11 million, or 3.07% of the shares, all valued at about 25.85 million.