Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) Is Worth A Gamble At $2.21

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s traded shares stood at 2.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.21, to imply a decrease of -21.63% or -$0.61 in intraday trading. The DRMA share’s 52-week high remains $23.52, putting it -964.25% down since that peak but still an impressive -17.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.59. The company has a valuation of $32.24M, with an average of 25280.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 100.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DRMA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

After registering a -21.63% downside in the last session, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.80 this Thursday, 03/16/23, dropping -21.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -49.22%, and -48.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.23%. Short interest in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying a decrease of -121.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRMA has been trading 54.75% off suggested target high and 54.75% from its likely low.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dermata Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) shares are -79.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.47% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.10% this quarter before jumping 39.40% for the next one.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.