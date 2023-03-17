Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Stock Dropped -21.09% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.82, to imply a decrease of -0.51% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The COUR share’s 52-week high remains $24.01, putting it -103.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.81. The company has a valuation of $1.83B, with an average of 1.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 855.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Coursera Inc. (COUR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give COUR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

After registering a -0.51% downside in the last session, Coursera Inc. (COUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.11 this Thursday, 03/16/23, dropping -0.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.77%, and -21.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.08%. Short interest in Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) saw shorts transact 3.31 million shares and set a 5.85 days time to cover.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coursera Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coursera Inc. (COUR) shares are -1.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.03% against 17.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.30% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $142.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $149.26 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $120.43 million and $124.75 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.60% before jumping 19.60% in the following quarter.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coursera Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Coursera Inc. insiders hold 11.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.93% of the shares at 90.56% float percentage. In total, 79.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 18.11 million shares (or 12.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $214.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 15.87 million shares, or about 10.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $171.05 million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coursera Inc. (COUR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 5.18 million shares. This is just over 3.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.08 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 33.2 million.