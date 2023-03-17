Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 143.64% Gain

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s traded shares stood at 7.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.75, to imply an increase of 97.59% or $2.84 in intraday trading. The CRBP share’s 52-week high remains $18.72, putting it -225.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $26.62M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 78.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

After registering a 97.59% upside in the last session, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.78 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 97.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 143.64%, and 75.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.45%. Short interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) saw shorts transact 2.96 million shares and set a 2.16 days time to cover.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) shares are -6.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.89% against 9.50%.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.06% of the shares at 18.14% float percentage. In total, 18.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Knoll Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.05 million shares (or 26.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 4.71 million shares, or about 24.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.78 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 4.71 million shares. This is just over 24.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.19 million, or 11.54% of the shares, all valued at about 0.36 million.