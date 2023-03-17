CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Thursday’s Performance: Up 9.18% From The Lows, Now What?

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.05, to imply a decrease of -16.21% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The CMAX share’s 52-week high remains $9.23, putting it -202.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.77. The company has a valuation of $527.73M, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 680.00K shares over the past 3 months.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) trade information

After registering a -16.21% downside in the latest session, CareMax Inc. (CMAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.78 this Thursday, 03/16/23, dropping -16.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.33%, and -28.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.44%. Short interest in CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) saw shorts transact 6.65 million shares and set a 12.31 days time to cover.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CareMax Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CareMax Inc. (CMAX) shares are -55.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.35% against 17.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before jumping 68.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 108.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $149.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $209.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $118.31 million and $136.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.30% before jumping 52.70% in the following quarter.

CMAX Dividends

CareMax Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CareMax Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s Major holders

CareMax Inc. insiders hold 30.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.53% of the shares at 82.56% float percentage. In total, 57.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15.86 million shares (or 18.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $112.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eminence Capital, LP with 7.58 million shares, or about 8.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $53.71 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CareMax Inc. (CMAX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.71 million shares. This is just over 1.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.32 million, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about 4.82 million.