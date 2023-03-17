Boom Or Bust: Where Is Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Stock Headed Next?

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.31, to imply an increase of 4.87% or $1.13 in intraday trading. The QTWO share’s 52-week high remains $65.65, putting it -170.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.91. The company has a valuation of $1.53B, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 563.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) trade information

After registering a 4.87% upside in the last session, Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.45 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 4.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.34%, and -27.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.53%. Short interest in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) saw shorts transact 2.19 million shares and set a 5.15 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.25, implying an increase of 26.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QTWO has been trading -72.77% off suggested target high and 17.73% from its likely low.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Q2 Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) shares are -38.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 88.46% against 6.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before jumping 233.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $149.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $152.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $132.34 million and $134.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.90% before jumping 13.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -24.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 4.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.40% annually.

QTWO Dividends

Q2 Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Q2 Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s Major holders

Q2 Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.07% of the shares at 105.75% float percentage. In total, 103.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.36 million shares (or 9.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $172.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Capital Management, LLC with 4.46 million shares, or about 7.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $143.59 million.

We also have Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund holds roughly 2.46 million shares. This is just over 4.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.82 million, or 3.16% of the shares, all valued at about 56.4 million.