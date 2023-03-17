Boom Or Bust: Where Is Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) Stock Headed Next?

Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)’s traded shares stood at 3.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.56, to imply an increase of 22.83% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The AIMD share’s 52-week high remains $18.00, putting it -1053.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $32.12M, with an average of 5.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 940.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) trade information

After registering a 22.83% upside in the last session, Ainos Inc. (AIMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8300 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 22.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 122.86%, and 106.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 151.61%. Short interest in Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) saw shorts transact 26860.0 shares and set a 4.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.85, implying an increase of 97.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $68.85 and $68.85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AIMD has been trading -4313.46% off suggested target high and -4313.46% from its likely low.

Ainos Inc. (AIMD) estimates and forecasts

AIMD Dividends

Ainos Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ainos Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)’s Major holders

Ainos Inc. insiders hold 78.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.29% of the shares at 1.34% float percentage. In total, 0.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 38318.0 shares (or 0.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59776.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 10211.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $15929.0.