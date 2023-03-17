Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Down -11.87% Year-To-Date

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.85, to imply a decrease of -6.49% or -$1.17 in intraday trading. The BE share’s 52-week high remains $31.47, putting it -86.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.47. The company has a valuation of $3.92B, with an average of 2.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

After registering a -6.49% downside in the latest session, Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.26 this Thursday, 03/16/23, dropping -6.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.25%, and -30.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.87%. Short interest in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) saw shorts transact 17.54 million shares and set a 7.07 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bloom Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares are -34.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.80% against -2.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.40% this quarter before jumping 90.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $315.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $342.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $201.04 million and $243.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 56.80% before jumping 40.90% in the following quarter.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bloom Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Bloom Energy Corporation insiders hold 1.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.42% of the shares at 83.80% float percentage. In total, 82.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 20.93 million shares (or 11.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $418.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 20.71 million shares, or about 11.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $414.06 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund holds roughly 10.36 million shares. This is just over 5.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $220.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.26 million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about 105.19 million.