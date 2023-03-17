BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL)’s -4.59-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s traded shares stood at 3.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $76.63, to imply an increase of 0.16% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The BILL share’s 52-week high remains $244.89, putting it -219.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.30. The company has a valuation of $9.58B, with an average of 3.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

After registering a 0.16% upside in the last session, BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 80.44 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 0.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.59%, and -21.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.67%. Short interest in BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) saw shorts transact 9.05 million shares and set a 5.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $132.47, implying an increase of 42.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $86.00 and $200.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BILL has been trading -160.99% off suggested target high and -12.23% from its likely low.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BILL Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares are -53.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 529.17% against 16.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 400.00% this quarter before jumping 866.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $247.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $267.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $166.91 million and $200.22 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 48.00% before jumping 33.60% in the following quarter.

BILL Dividends

BILL Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BILL Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

BILL Holdings Inc. insiders hold 3.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.74% of the shares at 101.73% float percentage. In total, 97.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.39 million shares (or 9.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.38 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.09 million shares, or about 8.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.2 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.97 million shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $393.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.84 million, or 2.67% of the shares, all valued at about 309.49 million.