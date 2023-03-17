At Current Prices, XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Worth A Patient Look?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares stood at 13.92 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.27, to imply an increase of 11.28% or $0.94 in intraday trading. The XPEV share’s 52-week high remains $35.35, putting it -281.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.18. The company has a valuation of $7.28B, with an average of 12.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for XPeng Inc. (XPEV), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give XPEV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

After registering a 11.28% upside in the latest session, XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.45 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 11.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.33%, and -1.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.74%. Short interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) saw shorts transact 51.07 million shares and set a 3.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.09, implying an increase of 86.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.64 and $121.63 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XPEV has been trading -1212.08% off suggested target high and -165.8% from its likely low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing XPeng Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares are -40.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -68.60% against -7.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -59.10% this quarter before jumping 23.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $829.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $878.47 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.19 billion and $1.04 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -30.20% before dropping -15.20% in the following quarter.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XPeng Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

XPeng Inc. insiders hold 1.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.68% of the shares at 20.95% float percentage. In total, 20.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fifthdelta Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 18.57 million shares (or 2.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $171.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 12.05 million shares, or about 1.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $111.03 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 7.29 million shares. This is just over 1.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $67.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.87 million, or 1.00% of the shares, all valued at about 63.28 million.