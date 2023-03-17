AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Is Worth A Gamble At $13.76

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s traded shares stood at 3.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.76, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The APP share’s 52-week high remains $58.27, putting it -323.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.14. The company has a valuation of $5.38B, with an average of 2.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for AppLovin Corporation (APP), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give APP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside in the last session, AppLovin Corporation (APP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.05 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.67%, and -13.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.67%. Short interest in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) saw shorts transact 16.09 million shares and set a 6.1 days time to cover.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AppLovin Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AppLovin Corporation (APP) shares are -45.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.33% against 17.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 119.40% this quarter before jumping 216.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $694.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $700.62 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $625.42 million and $776.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.00% before dropping -9.70% in the following quarter.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AppLovin Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

AppLovin Corporation insiders hold 38.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.19% of the shares at 80.03% float percentage. In total, 49.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 60.73 million shares (or 20.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.18 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.39 million shares, or about 5.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $299.91 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AppLovin Corporation (APP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.22 million shares. This is just over 1.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $101.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.03 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 78.45 million.