Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s traded shares stood at 1.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.96, to imply an increase of 2.96% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The AMPY share’s 52-week high remains $10.38, putting it -49.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.35. The company has a valuation of $323.57M, with an average of 1.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 582.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

After registering a 2.96% upside in the last session, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.79 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 2.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.32%, and -20.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.82%. Short interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) saw shorts transact 0.87 million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amplify Energy Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) shares are -14.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.28% against -9.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $93.05 million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $56.09 million and $58.95 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -27.64% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -15.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amplify Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

Amplify Energy Corp. insiders hold 1.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.47% of the shares at 44.93% float percentage. In total, 44.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lasry, Marc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.56 million shares (or 6.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.41 million shares, or about 6.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $15.85 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.04 million shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.8 million, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about 7.06 million.