After This Week’s -9.93% Loss In Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR), We Just Learned Something New

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares stood at 4.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.80, to imply a decrease of -2.20% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The PBR share’s 52-week high remains $16.04, putting it -63.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.88. The company has a valuation of $63.24B, with an average of 23.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

After registering a -2.20% downside in the latest session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.77 this Thursday, 03/16/23, dropping -2.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.93%, and -15.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.98%. Short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw shorts transact 29.64 million shares and set a 1.28 days time to cover.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares are -24.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.36% against -28.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -15.00% this quarter before falling -10.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $25.91 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.22 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.14 billion and $34.7 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.50% before dropping -24.50% in the following quarter.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a forward dividend ratio of 7.59, with the share yield ticking at 75.72% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.01% of the shares at 22.01% float percentage. In total, 22.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GQG Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 209.86 million shares (or 5.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 59.11 million shares, or about 1.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $575.73 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund holds roughly 45.54 million shares. This is just over 1.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $443.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37.76 million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 367.81 million.