After Falling -17.80% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO)?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s traded shares stood at 4.27 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply an increase of 21.63% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The CISO share’s 52-week high remains $10.78, putting it -2813.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $54.69M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 428.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CISO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

After registering a 21.63% upside in the latest session, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4600 this Thursday, 03/16/23, jumping 21.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.80%, and -58.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.49%. Short interest in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) saw shorts transact 0.63 million shares and set a 4.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 92.6% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CISO has been trading -1251.35% off suggested target high and -1251.35% from its likely low.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $16.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.2 million.

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation insiders hold 61.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.03% of the shares at 13.14% float percentage. In total, 5.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.48 million shares (or 2.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 0.83 million shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.46 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.94 million shares. This is just over 0.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 1.49 million.