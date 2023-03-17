After A Decline Of -279.12% From The High, Can Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL) Recover Quickly?

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.91, to imply a decrease of -1.62% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ACHL share’s 52-week high remains $3.45, putting it -279.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $38.98M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 463.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACHL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information

After registering a -1.62% downside in the last session, Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0300 this Thursday, 03/16/23, dropping -1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.54%, and -22.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.11%. Short interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) saw shorts transact 16430.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.25, implying an increase of 90.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACHL has been trading -1218.68% off suggested target high and -669.23% from its likely low.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Achilles Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) shares are -69.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.65% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.90% this quarter before jumping 2.20% for the next one.

ACHL Dividends

Achilles Therapeutics plc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s Major holders

Achilles Therapeutics plc insiders hold 4.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.19% of the shares at 68.55% float percentage. In total, 65.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Syncona Portfolio Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.09 million shares (or 28.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 5.01 million shares, or about 12.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $11.33 million.

We also have SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund and Pace Select Advisors Tr-Pace Alternative Strategies Investments as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund holds roughly 39027.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $88201.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25934.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 50052.0.